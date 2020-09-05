Judicial custody of Elgaar Parishad accused extended till September 18

HC issues notice to NIA, seeks its reply to Navlakha’s appeal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday extended the judicial custody of professor Hany Babu, professor Anand Teltumbde and activist Gautam Navlakha, accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, till September 18.

Special judge A.T. Wankhede allowed the judicial custody to be extended after special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty, appearing for the NIA, made the request citing investigation was still in progress in the case. On July 12, the court granted the NIA an extension of 90 days to file charge sheets against Mr. Teltumbde and Mr. Navlakha.

Mr. Babu, an associate professor at Delhi University’s English department, was arrested by the NIA on July 28. Earlier, while granting the NIA his custody, the court had said, “The investigating officer wants to confront him with the various facts established from the other accused. Looking at the nature of the offence and allegations levelled against the accused, the demand for custody is well-founded.”

Mr. Teltumbde and Mr. Navlakha surrendered before the NIA on April 14. They were remanded in NIA custody and are now lodged at Taloja jail. Between August 29 and October 1, 2018, Mr. Navlakha was kept under house arrest.

‘File reply by Sept. 15’

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued a notice to the NIA seeking its response to a criminal appeal filed by Mr. Navlakha. A Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and M.S. Karnik directed the NIA to file its reply by September 15. The Bench was hearing a plea filed by Mr. Navlakha, challenging a special court order of July 12 that rejected his plea for default bail.

Mr. Navlakha had sought default bail before the special court on the ground that he had been in custody for over 90 days, but the prosecution had failed to file a charge sheet in the case within this period.

The NIA, however, had argued that his plea was not maintainable. It had also sought an extension for filing of charge sheet and the special court had at the time accepted the NIA’s plea seeking extension of 90 to 180 days to file the charge sheet against Mr. Navlakha and Dr. Teltumbde. The NIA took over the investigation from the Pune Police on January 24.

The other accused in the case are Shoma Sen and Sudha Bharadwaj, who are lodged at Byculla jail; and Mahesh Raut, Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Arun Ferreira, Sudhir Dhawale and Varavara Rao, who are at Taloja jail.

They have been booked for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches at the Elgaar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which triggered violence at Bhima-Koregaon war memorial the next day. The police also alleged that they were active members of a banned Maoist group.