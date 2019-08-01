Judge’s wife writes to Chief Justice, alleges dowry harassment

The wife of a sessions court judge in Baramati has written to the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court complaining that her husband and in-laws were “harassing” her. After receiving the letter on July 29, Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog forwarded it to the registry of the High Court for preliminary inquiry, the woman’s lawyer said on Wednesday.

In the letter, the 37-year-old woman has demanded an inquiry against her husband. In the four-page letter, the woman alleged that her husband and in-laws began harassing her for dowry soon after her marriage on May 8, 2007. Her family, she said, gave her in-laws ₹5 lakh besides furniture, and took care of all the wedding expenses. Despite that, her husband and his family demanded a car and 30 acres of agricultural land.

After her father’s death on September 1, 2008, her husband and in-laws started demanding that her father’s land be transferred in her husband’s name, the letter said. When she refused to do so, she was allegedly thrown out of her marital home by her in-laws. She has given a detailed account of how she went to her parents’ house and later returned to the marital home, but was thrown out.

The letter said she tried to lodge a criminal complaint against her husband and his parents but the police failed to take cognisance of it. The letter also contains the chronology of her filing a complaint in 2012, filing a maintenance application in 2014 before the family court at Akola that ordered the judge to pay her ₹10,000 per month, and filing another application under Section 18 (maintenance of wife) of the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act.

(With PTI inputs)