Joyride on Marine Drive turns fatal as 18-year-old loses life

A joyride on the empty Marine Drive turned into a tragedy for two teenagers, after they lost control of their car and rammed into a stationary bus on Tuesday afternoon. While one lost his life in the accident, the other is battling serious injuries.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 4 p.m. at the BD Somani Chowk stretch of Marine Drive. The duo, identified as Shauryasingh Jain (19) and Aryaman Nagpal (18), were in a Maruti Ciaz when the incident occurred. The police said Mr. Jain was driving, while Mr. Nagpal was in the front passenger seat, and the car crashed into the bus at a very high speed.

Eyewitnesses to rescue

Eyewitnesses immediately called the police and both teens were removed from the mangled remains of the car and rushed to Harkishandas hospital, where Mr. Nagpal was declared dead before admission, while Mr. Jain is admitted to the intensive care unit.

“It is not yet clear why the duo were out for a drive, considering the country is under lockdown. Details will be clear as the investigation progresses. We also have to keep the family in mind as they are still grieving the loss of their child,” senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath, Marine Drive police station, said.

Officers said both the teens were residents of Napean Sea Road in south Mumbai. The police have for the oment registered an incident report and are examining CCTV footage and recording statements from eyewitnesses before deciding the further course of action.