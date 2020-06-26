Joyride ends in tragedy as college student killed in Palm Beach Road mishap

Navi Mumbai

26 June 2020 00:30 IST

A 20-year-old college student from Bonkode was killed while his friend was severely injured in an accident on Palm Beach Road on early Thursday morning.

The victim, Stalyn Fernandes, along with his three friends — Omkar Shinde, Omkar Bhagat and Harshal Patil — all residents of Koparkhairane, had decided to go on a joyride after Wednesday midnight. In the wee hours of Thursday, the four started their drive in Mr. Bhagat’s Wagon R car, with Mr. Patil behind the wheel.

“The car was speeding and after it crossed the nullah on Palm Beach Road, it was approaching the Sarsole junction. Around 1.45 a.m., the car rammed into the left side railing of the bridge over the nullah. The impact was such that two tyres got torn off of the car, sending it rolling towards the right side. The accident had left skid marks on the road,” assistant police inspector Keshav Dinde, Sanpada police station, said.

All the injured were rushed to a hospital. Mr. Patil, and Fernandes, who was seated behind him, suffered serious injuries. Fernandes, who was alive during admission, succumbed to his injuries during the course of the treatment, Mr. Dinde said.

A case of death due to negligence has been registered against Mr. Patil at Sanpada police station.

According to the police, they are not sure if it was a case of drunk driving as their priority was to save lives and they did not have time to conduct a blood-alcohol test.