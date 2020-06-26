Joyride ends in tragedy as college student killed in Palm Beach Road mishap

A 20-year-old college student from Bonkode was killed while his friend was severely injured in an accident on Palm Beach Road on early Thursday morning.
The victim, Stalyn Fernandes, along with his three friends — Omkar Shinde, Omkar Bhagat and Harshal Patil — all residents of Koparkhairane, had decided to go on a joyride after Wednesday midnight. In the wee hours of Thursday, the four started their drive in Mr. Bhagat’s Wagon R car, with Mr. Patil behind the wheel.
“The car was speeding and after it crossed the nullah on Palm Beach Road, it was approaching the Sarsole junction. Around 1.45 a.m., the car rammed into the left side railing of the bridge over the nullah. The impact was such that two tyres got torn off of the car, sending it rolling towards the right side. The accident had left skid marks on the road,” assistant police inspector Keshav Dinde, Sanpada police station, said.
All the injured were rushed to a hospital. Mr. Patil, and Fernandes, who was seated behind him, suffered serious injuries. Fernandes, who was alive during admission, succumbed to his injuries during the course of the treatment, Mr. Dinde said.
A case of death due to negligence has been registered against Mr. Patil at Sanpada police station.
According to the police, they are not sure if it was a case of drunk driving as their priority was to save lives and they did not have time to conduct a blood-alcohol test.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath