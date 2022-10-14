Jolt to Uddhav camp as ex-MLA from Raigad district joins BJP

Avdhoot Tatkare is the nephew of senior NCP MP Sunil Tatkare; move likely to strengthen BJP’s presence in Konkan belt

In another jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, former Sena MLA Avdhoot Tatkare joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

Mr. Tatkare, the nephew of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare, joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP State president Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai.

“The decision to join the BJP was solely motivated by the strong leadership shown by PM Narendra Modi at the Centre and [Deputy Chief Minister] Devendra Fadnavis in the State. I will be working to increase the BJP’s presence in Raigad district,” said Mr. Tatkare, remarking there had been no pressure on anyone to join the ruling BJP.

Primarily associated with the NCP, Mr. Avdhoot had been the legislator of the Shrivardhan Assembly segment in Raigad between 2014 and 2019.

However, he had quit the Sharad Pawar-led party to join the Shiv Sena in Uddhav Thackeray’s presence ahead of the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election (in September that year), following differences with his uncle Sunil Tatkare.

Bigger political picture

The Tatkare family schism is reflective of the tensions between Mr. Pawar himself and his nephew Ajit Pawar, who had tried to split the party by joining the BJP just after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election.

Prior to the Assembly election, differences between Sunil Tatkare and his brother Anil and his sons — Avdhoot and Sandeep — were pronounced with both siblings joining the Sena, which at the time was allied with the BJP.

The defection of Mr. Avdhoot prior to the 2019 Assembly election was part of a larger exodus of leaders within the NCP whose political fortunes had appeared to be at its lowest ebb.

However, Mr. Avdhoot was to be disappointed after he was denied a ticket from the Shiv Sena, who instead fielded Vinod Ghosalkar against the NCP’s Aditi Tatkare — Sunil Tatkare’s daughter and Avdhoot’s cousin.

The result being that Ms. Tatkare effortlessly trounced Mr. Ghosalkar and Shrivardhan remained a bastion of the Tatkare family.

Further disappointments for Mr. Avdhoot ensued after Mr. Uddhav Thackeray severed ties with the BJP to join hands with his former party, the NCP, as well as the Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

According to observers, with Mr. Avdhoot now in the ruling BJP, the saffron party is hoping to dent the NCP and the Uddhav faction’s base in the Konkan region and particularly Raigad district.