Jobs, environment on the mind of young voters

Employment and environment degradation were the two topics on the top of the mind of youngsters who stepped out to vote in the city on Monday.

With memories of the Aarey tree felling controversy still fresh, and constant social media updates on job cuts and companies downing shutters, the young voters said they hope that those in power are more sensitive towards these issues.

For a better tomorrow: Swapnali Kamble and Zaki Shaikh | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“A green patch is far more important than the Metro yard, which can be realigned if enough thought is put into it. I don’t think any politician took a serious stand,” said 21-year-old Swapnali Kamble from Kanjurmarg. “As a botany student, I am extremely sensitive about plants. I know their importance in our lives,” said Ms. Kamble, who participated in the ‘Save Aarey’ protests twice.

Twenty-four-year-old Priyanka Kamble, who works as an electrician in a private firm in Vikhroli, said the limited green patches are the oxygen for the younger generation. “The way things have been going, no one seems to be bothered about how the younger generation will cope with the devastation of today,” she said.

Ms. Priyanka, who voted at the Worli Sea Side CHS polling booth, said the youth hopes that Shiv Sena’s Worli candidate, Aaditya Thackeray, will understand their issues. “I voted for him because I really feel he will trigger a change.” She said she reads about big companies shutting down and job cuts happening every day in the news. “My company plans to move operations to Khalapur to cut costs. Eventually, I will have to decide to travel every day, move there or let go of the job. How does one survive with such challenges arising every passing day?” she asked.

Agripada resident Zaki Shaikh (20), a second-time voter, said expanding slums, the terrible living conditions in them, and bad roads are plaguing the city. “I did a bit of research on the work done by the contestants in my area before deciding for whom to vote,” said Mr. Shaikh, who voted at the Anjuman Islam Girls’ School on Belasis Road.