JNPT selects nine firms to set up units in SEZ

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has issued Letter of Intent to nine successful bidders who had applied for land in JNPT-SEZ.

They are Cineline India Ltd., Darwin Platform Logistics Ltd., Darwin Platform Shipping Ltd., Daund Sugar Pvt. Ltd., Envopap Pvt. Ltd. (Paper Plus Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), IG International Pvt. Ltd., Maharaja Merchandise, MEIR Commodities India Pvt. Ltd. and SRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd..

“We are confident of attracting more leading global companies for making India a manufacturing hub as the infrastructure development under way in JNPT-SEZ is as per the international benchmark,” Sanjay Sethi, chairman of JNPT, said.

JNPT-SEZ aims to slash cost, help move goods to and from ports quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively to increase the competitiveness of Indian goods globally, JNPT said.

Also, the companies setting their base can leverage the business benefits that the SEZ offers due to the proximity to the port, it added.

The port is developing a multi-product SEZ in its own freehold plot of 277.38 hectares in Navi Mumbai. The objective is to boost exports by enabling port-led automation under the Sagarmala initiative of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The port authorities also felicitated Simosis International and Sarveshwar Logistics Pvt. Ltd. as they became operational, taking the number of operational units at JNPT-SEZ to six.