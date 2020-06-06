JNPT converts training centre in Uran into COVID-19 hospital

Repurposed: The COVID-19 facility in Uran.

MUMBAI

06 June 2020 01:04 IST

Facility equipped with 120 beds and ambulance service

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has converted its training centre at Bokadvira in Uran into a COVID-19 hospital with 120 beds and an ambulance service.

JNPT has handed over the facility to the State authorities temporarily for treating patients from the local community. JNPT has been carrying out extensive sanitisation drives in nearby villages and distributing thermal scanners to sarpanchs.

Sanjay Sethi, chairman, JNPT said, “JNPT is very conscious of its role and responsibility towards the extended JNPT family and is committed towards them. By handing over our training centre as a COVID-19 hospital to the State authorities, we are trying to increase the preparedness of the local community in fighting this pandemic. I am sure, together we will win this fight against COVID-19.”

JNPT has been operational through the lockdown to cater to essential services. Port authorities have been following all guidelines to ensure the safety of its workforce. It is also regularly disinfecting buses, providing accommodation to staff at terminals and drivers in the township, conducting check-ups for truck drivers and supplying them with meals.