JLF 2020 to focus on climate change

The 13th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will have the festival’s “strongest line-up ever”, said writer and festival co-director William Dalrymple at the Royal Opera House on Tuesday evening.

“Above all, we will have a special focus on climate change with world-leading experts like David Wallace-Wells,” said Mr. Dalrymple.

The 2020 JLF will feature panels, workshops and lectures by award-winning journalists such as Suhasini Haider, Anita Anand and Katherine Eban and novelists Elizabeth Gilbert, Leila Silmani, John Lancaster.

More editions of the festival will be held in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the U.S. and Ireland throughout next year.

Every year, the festival brings together a diverse mix of writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, sports personalities and entertainers.

In 2020, the focus will be on climate change and the effect it has on the world the older generation is leaving behind for the youth.

Author and festival co-director Namita Gokhale said, “We are the largest free festival in the world and also perhaps the youngest, with 60% of our audiences below 25. We look forward to these crucial conversations between cultures, communities, and generations.”

The JLF will be held from January 23 to 27 at Diggi Palace in Jaipur.