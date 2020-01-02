JJ Hospital to start its one-stop crisis centre in a month’s time

In a month’s time, the State-run JJ Hospital will open its One-Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC) for women and children who are victims of violence. The centre will offer medical, legal as well as psychological support under one roof.

Dr. Pallavi Saple, dean of JJ Hospital, said the centre will remain open 24x7. “A victim can walk in at any hour. Their privacy will be taken care of as all the procedures from counselling and medical tests to police examination will be done under one roof, ” she said.

The hospital also has a centre for acid attack victims that has been functional for the past six months. “Psychiatric counselling is crucial in such cases. Doctors from the forensic department also come into the picture to gather evidence, and then there is the aspect of providing legal advice to the victims as well as social support. We will ensure that all these aspects are covered at the centre,” said Dr. Abhijit Joshi, media coordinator of the hospital. He said the Collector and district women and child welfare officer will supervise the OSCC and seek assistance from non-governmental organisations for the victims’ rehabilitation and employment.

The city’s first such centre was inaugurated at the civic-run KEM Hospital in September. The hospital is in the process of hiring a dedicated team of counsellors and other staff for the centre.