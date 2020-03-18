Jio files cheating, defamation case against unidentified people

An official at Reliance Jio has registered a case at Rabale MIDC police station against unidentified fraudsters who created fake lookalike websites of the company and cheated people.

Deputy manager of security loss and prevention Sudheer Nair, in his complaint registered on Saturday, said the only two official websites belonging to their company are www.jio.com and ww.ril.com.

The company learnt about the cheating when people started approaching them demanding the services for which they had paid. The fake websites were suspected to have been created in January 2018 as the people who approached the company were cheated between then and March 2020.

The accused had approached the victims through emails, phone calls, social media, messages and WhatsApp. They offered to get Jio towers erected on the terrace of people promising a deposit of ₹25 lakh and a rental of ₹25,000 each month for which they asked them to pay some amount as deposit. A few were promised jobs with Reliance Jio, others were promised optic fibre internet connections while some more people were cheated on the promise of winning the Jio KBC lottery. The victims were asked to pay anything between ₹500 and ₹50,000 for each of the offers.

“There is a lot of technical investigation involved in the case. We will have to look into each of the email IDs, mobile numbers and domains of the fake websites,” senior police inspector Nitin Gite from Rabale MIDC police station said.

He said close to 300 people have contacted the company, but it has corroborated the data of 50 people who were cheated of ₹9.44 lakh and given it to the police. “They are corroborating the remaining data,” he said.

The accused have been booked on charges of cheating and defamation under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Information Technology Act.