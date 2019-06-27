Jeweller, woman held for theft worth ₹7 lakh at Kandivali

The Crime Branch, Zone XI, arrested a 38-year-old woman for stealing cash and jewellery worth ₹7 lakh in Kandivali on Wednesday. A jeweller was also arrested in connection with the crime. Both the accused, Ruchita Tanna (38) and Dipak Sarkariya (43), are in the custody of Charkop police station.

Nabbed: Ruchita Tanna

On June 20, the 71-year-old victim (name not disclosed) and Ms. Tanna, residents of Kandivali, were at a workout in their society gymnasium, when Ms. Tanna stole the victim’s house keys and broke into her home. “She stole cash and jewellery worth ₹7 lakh from the cupboard and quietly slipped the keys back into the victim’s purse,” said Senior Inspector Chimaji Adhav, Crime Branch, Zone XI.

The police officers at Crime Branch XI were notified about the crime and convinced the complainant to take action. After registering a complaint, on June 23, the officers took the victim to lodge a first information report at Charkop police station.

Dipak Sarkariya

“The victims (the woman and her husband) are senior citizens. They were terrified of taking legal action as they were concerned about their safety. We were notified by witnesses at the gym and convinced the victims to file a case, ensuring them protection and quick action,” Mr. Adhav said.

Ms. Tanna stole 210 gm of gold jewellery and sold it to Mr. Sarkariya, a jeweller at Padmavati Jewellers in Kandivali. Mr. Sarkariya purchased the jewellery without verification and melted 164 gm. “We were able to seize jewellery worth ₹5.50 lakh,” Mr. Adhav said. While the police were able to recover the jewellery, cash worth ₹1.5 lakh is reported to be missing.

During investigations, the police found out that Ms. Tanna had a case registered against her at Andheri police station under Section 328 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for poisoning with intent.

Ms. Tanna has been charged with breaking into property and theft, while Mr. Sarkar has been charged for the possession of stolen property and assisting in evading evidence. The case is being investigated.