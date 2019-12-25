Jeweller, on the run for five years, arrested from Belapur

The Uran police have arrested the owner of Pednekar jewellers, absconding for the last five years, for cheating people of ₹3 crore.

Senior police inspector Jagdish Kulkarni, from Uran police station, said the shop owned by Ramesh Pednekar (57) in Uran was “one of the biggest jewellery shops in area and many people visited it to buy new gold as well as for exchanging or selling old gold.”

However, Mr. Kulkarni added, “to expand his business, Mr. Pednekar also started taking money from people on interest. Some of the money he paid off, some he couldn’t and in 2013, he shut his shop and fled.”

While he had taken money on interest from some people, from others he had taken old gold by promising to make new ornaments. After the shop was shut, two people registered a cheating case against him following which he was arrested and granted bail.

When he was out on bail, 42 people filed cases against Mr. Pednekar for recovery of their money. Since he was never present for hearings, the court issued a warrant against. Last week the petitioners in the case met Mr. Kulkarni and appealed to him to look for Mr. Pednekar.

“We procured his mobile number from an informer and traced him to Belapur where he was staying with his younger son. His elder son, who runs a jewellery shop in Alibaug under the same name, had distanced himself from his father and runs an independent business. We arrested Mr. Pednekar and produced him in court which sent him to judicial custody,” Mr. Kulkarni said.