Jet Airways pilots call off protest

Jet Airways pilots on Wednesday decided to call off the ‘Flight Safety Period’ and the black-band protest till further notice, given the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The National Aviators Guild (NAG), the pilot body of Jet Airways, said in a communiqué to pilots that this was being done because the country is in a state of high alert. The NAG had planned a protest from March 1 over salary delays. “All are informed that the Flight Safety Period and the black-band protest has been called off till further notice. We trust all will understand the reasons behind taking this decision and stand united,” NAG told pilots.

It further said, “Right now we all have to ask ourselves if it is indeed the right time to fight for our rights when everyone else is fighting for the country.” The directive said it was a hard call to take “given the sentiments of the pilots at present. But it’s a call we’ve had to take and have taken.”