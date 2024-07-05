Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal gets four weeks extension on temporary bail 

The Bombay High Court on Friday has given extension by four weeks to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a temporary bail that was granted to him in May.

Mr. Goyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 1, 2023 in a money-laundering case. The ED charges alleged that Mr. Goyal had laundered money and siphoned off loans worth ₹538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.

Mr. Goyal’s bail extension affidavit plea before the single bench judge, Justice N.J. Jamadar stated that his doctor has advised him for urgent Laparoscopic Fundoplication surgery within four weeks after confirming his surgical fitness.

Representing Mr. Goyal, advocates Aabad Ponda and Ameet Naik said that he has filed the bail application on merits and medical grounds as he is battling life-threatening conditions and has recently lost his wife. His health condition, they said, and the loss of his wife has affected him mentally, emotionally and physically that he is experiencing severe depression and suicidal thoughts.

The advocates also contended that the allegations against Mr. Goyal are false and that a narrative was set against him with the intention of maligning his and Jet Airways’ reputation.

The High Court on July 3, directed Mr. Goyal to file a detailed affidavit explaining his medical condition, the treatments and surgeries he is asked to undergo, along with the duration.

Advocate Ponda said, “My client (Mr. Goyal) feels that the same things will happen to him as his wife. He is suffering from anxiety and needs medical assistance to sleep. If a person had 24 cylinders in life, he is on his last cylinder. Doctors have advised him to remain at his comfortable home with his family for at least another six months to cope with his cancer surgery.”

Representing the ED, advocated Hiten Venegaonkar and Aayush Kedia argued on the authencity of medical certificates and said, “The ED has no issue with extending the relief for another three weeks. But the way medical certificates are given these days is known by everyone. We insist, let him be checked by doctors from Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital.” To this, Mr. Ponda refused stating that his client fears Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital because of his history seeing his wife’s condition there. Anita Goyal passed away on May 16 at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer.

Hearing the arguments, the court directed Mr. Goyal’s advocates to submit an affidavit adding that extension on interim bail cannot be going an indefinite timeline.

On May 6, the High Court granted interim bail for two months to Mr. Goyal in a money laundering case filed by the ED. Justice Jamadar who pronounced the judgement, said that Mr. Goyal will be released upon payment of ₹1 lakh with sureties as per the court orders. He was asked to surrender his passport and was directed to stay within the jurisdiction of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai.

Earlier, he was denied permanent bail on medical grounds by a special PMLA court on April 10, 2024, that led him to approach the high court.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the numbers provided in this link.