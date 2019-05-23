Jet Airways employee dies of cardiac arrest

Vandesh Chari (46), an assistant executive engineer with Jet Airways, died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.
Colleagues said Chari, who worked with the airline for over two decades, had been suffering from hypertension ever since troubles began for Jet Airways. He died at Shastri Hospital in Santacruz. Sources at the hospital said that Chari had died of cardiogenic shock and pulmonary edema.
He is survived by his mother, wife and son who appeared for his Class X exams recently. Chari was the only earning member of the family.
