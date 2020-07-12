Mumbai

Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya have tested negative: Mumbai mayor

File photo of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on July 12 said actors Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have tested negative for coronavirus.

The Mayor’s statement came after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a hospital here.

The Mayor said the Bachchan residence was now a containment zone and all residents have been quarantined for 14 days.

Members of the Bachchan family, including the megastar’s grand daughter Aaradhya, took the rapid antigen detection test, Ms. Pednekar said. Aaradhya has also tested negative, she added.

“I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” Mr. Bachchan, 77, tweeted on July 11.

“All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” he had added. He has been moved to the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital.

