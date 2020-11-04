Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut

Javed Akhtar. File

A criminal complaint has been filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar against actor Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements against him.

The complaint has been filed before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate through advocate Niranjan Mundargi under Section 200 (examination of complainant) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

When contacted by The Hindu, Mr. Mundargi, however, refused to divulge any details about the case.

Mr. Akhtar filed the complaint under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. The application mentions an interview given by the actor to a TV channel in which she made defamatory statements against him. The matter is likely to be heard on December 3.