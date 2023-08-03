Javed Akhtar challenges summons issued to him on complaint by Kangana Ranaut

August 03, 2023 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - Mumbai:

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has moved the sessions court in Mumbai against the summons issued to him by a magistrate court in a case filed by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut accusing him of insulting the modesty of women.

The court took cognisance of the actor’s complaint on July 24.

Metropolitan magistrate at Andheri, R.M. Shaikh, issued process against Mr. Akhtar for offences under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code and asked him to appear before the court on August 5.

In his plea, Mr. Akhtar said the order was passed in a hasty and inappropriate manner resulting in “grave miscarriage of justice”.