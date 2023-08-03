HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Javed Akhtar challenges summons issued to him on complaint by Kangana Ranaut

The actor has accused him of insulting the modesty of women

August 03, 2023 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - Mumbai:

The Hindu Bureau

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has moved the sessions court in Mumbai against the summons issued to him by a magistrate court in a case filed by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut accusing him of insulting the modesty of women.

The court took cognisance of the actor’s complaint on July 24.

Metropolitan magistrate at Andheri, R.M. Shaikh, issued process against Mr. Akhtar for offences under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code and asked him to appear before the court on August 5.

In his plea, Mr. Akhtar said the order was passed in a hasty and inappropriate manner resulting in “grave miscarriage of justice”.

Related Topics

laws

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.