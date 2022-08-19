Janmashtami | 78 govindas injured in Mumbai

According to Mumbai’s civic body 78 people were reported injured out of which 67 were treated and discharged and 11 are being treated

Sonam Saigal Mumbai
August 19, 2022 19:52 IST

A govinda falls after breaking a dahi-handi (curd-pot) suspended in the air during Janmashtami celebrations, which marks the birth of Hindu god lord Krishna, in Mumbai, on August 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

A total of 78 Govindas are injured and being treated in State-run hospitals in Mumbai while celebrating Dahi handi on the occasion of Janmashtami.

According to Mumbai’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation 78 people were reported injured out of which 67 were treated and discharged and 11 are being treated.

Two of them were admitted to J.J. hospital, three at St George hospital, 11 to GT hospital, nine at Nair Hospital, 17 at KEM hospital, seven at Sion hospital, two at Trauma hospital, six at Cooper hospital, one in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, six at V N Desai Hospital, 10 in Rajawadi Hospital, and four in Poddar Hospital.

On August 18, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced August 19 a holiday and that a pro-Govinda league, along the lines of the pro-Kabaddi league, will be started in the State. He said Dahi handi is a sport just like kabaddi, wrestling, and kho kho and everyone should be happy that it is being celebrated after two years. He clarified that there will be group insurance of ₹10 lakh for Govindas in case of death, ₹7.5 lakhs in cases of grievous hurt and ₹5 lakhs if anyone’s limbs are broken while celebrating the festival. 

