Janmashtami | 24 govindas injured in Mumbai

Sonam Saigal August 19, 2022 16:37 IST

A govinda breaks a dahi-handi (curd-pot) suspended in the air during celebrations for the Janmashtami festival in Mumbai on August 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Total 24 Govindas are injured and being treated in State run hospitals in Mumbai while celebrating dahi handi on the occasion of Janmashtami. According to Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation 24 people were reported injured out of which 19 were treated and discharged and five are being treated Two of them are at State run hospital J.J. hospital, five at Nair hospital, nine at KEM hospital, one at trauma hospital, two at Cooper hospital, one at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital and four at Poddar hospital On August 18, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced August 19 a holiday and that a pro-govinda league, along the lines of the pro-Kabaddi league, will be started in the State. He said dahi handi is a sport just like kabaddi, wrestling and kho kho and everyone should be happy that it is being celebrated after two years. He clarified that there will be group insurance of ₹10 lakh for Govindas in case of death, ₹7.5 lakhs in cases of grievous hurt and ₹5 lakhs if anyone’s limbs are broken while celebrating the festival.



