Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Maharashtra from August 16, says BJP

Mumbai

14 August 2021 05:28 IST

Four Cabinet Ministers to tour the State in a bid to reach out to people.

Four newly inducted Cabinet Ministers from Maharashtra will embark on the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in a bid to reach out to the people of the State from August 16.

The BJP leadership has asked Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane; Minister of State for Health Bharti Pawar; Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad; and Minister of State for Panchayat Raj Kapil Patil to interact with beneficiaries of the Union government’s schemes and create awareness about the steps taken by the government for the welfare of the citizens in the State.

Keshav Upadhye, chief spokesperson of the BJP’s Maharashtra unit, said Mr. Patil would tour the State from August 16 to 20, Dr. Pawar would travel between August 16 and 20, Dr. Karad from August 16 to 21 and Mr. Rane from August 19 to 25.

Advertising

Advertising

Details of the yatra were finalised when the State’s BJP unit was in Delhi four days ago. The party was also considering replacing its Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil. Sources said the party might also introduce a face from the Other Backward Class (OBC) to head the State leadership.

The chief of the yatra and BJP MLA, Sanjay Kelkar, said Mr. Patil would travel a distance of 570 km in Thane and Raigad districts. Dr. Pawar would travel 431 km and cover the five Lok Sabha constituencies of Palghar, Nasik, Dhule and Nandurbar districts. Dr. Karad would travel 623 km in seven constituencies in Marathwada and Mr. Rane would cover a distance of 650 km spanning the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation area and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg districts.

All four Ministers would discuss issues concerning various sections of the society and would also interact with the beneficiaries of the Union government’s schemes. MLC Niranjan Davkhare, MLA Sunil Rane, MLA Ashok Uike, Pramod Jathar and Rajan Naik would be the coordinators of the yatra, Mr. Kelkar said.