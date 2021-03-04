Jalgaon hostel ‘naked dance’ issue false, says Govt. panel

A day after Opposition BJP alleged that women in a government hostel in Jalgaon district were forcibly asked to dance naked by the administration and demanded immediate action from the government, an inquiry conducted by six senior women officers has said that no such incident ever took place inside the hostel.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday informed the Assembly that a committee of six senior women officers was immediately formed to probe the allegations. “The officers held discussions with the residents of the hostel. Around 41 witnesses were recorded. It has been found that the mental condition of the complainant lady is unstable,” he said.
Mr. Deshmukh said that 17 women resided in the hostel and the committee held discussions with all of them. “No male officer can enter the women’s hostel as per the rule. There was a cultural programme in the hostel where various performances took place. No such incident of forcing women to dance naked took place,” he added.
Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur said such wrong allegations led to defamation of women living in that hostel. “The hostel is meant for women facing atrocities or divorcees with no place to live. Such allegations lead to slandering of those women,” she added.
