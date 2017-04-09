Jain community urges abattoirs to down shutters on Mahavir Jayanti

Two days after the Bombay High Court concluded that the Maharashtra government did not have the rights to shut meat shops and abattoirs, Shri Vardhaman Parivar, an organisation working for the welfare of the Jain community in Mumbai appealed to slaughterhouse owners to voluntarily shut their shops on Mahavir Jayanti, April 9.

Differing with the court’s stance, Ahimsa Sangh’s Vishwamaitri Trust urged all meat dealers’ associations to close their shops. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Mangalprabhat Lodha, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Malabar Hill legislator said, “We have raised this matter in the Vidhan Sabha earlier and later had a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He has assured us the appeal will be taken to the Supreme Court.”

Mr. Lodha, speaking on behalf of the trust said the tradition of keeping away from meat trade on all auspicious days has been followed for decades and it should be respected and continued.

On the eve of Mahavir Jayanti, the trust said they were just making an appeal and there would be no law and order issue. “There will be no forceful attempt to close the shops,” Mr. Lodha said.

‘Meat sale won’t be hit’

Once known as the largest abattoir in Asia, Deonar slaughterhouse will be closed on Sunday owing to Mahavir Jayanti. A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation circular said no slaughter will be allowed on the premises as the festival is also celebrated as Ahimsa Divas (non-violence day).

“It is normal practice to shut the slaughterhouse. The sale of meat will not be affected as dealers will stock up a day before,” said an official.

Besides Mahavir Jayanti, the BMC shuts the slaughterhouse for Gandhi Jayanti and on the four days of Paryushan (an eight-day Jain festival that falls in August or September).