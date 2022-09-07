Jailed Sena MP Sanjay Raut seeks bail from special court

PTI Mumbai
September 07, 2022 17:49 IST

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut outside Arthur Road Jail after a special court extended his judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai, on August 22, 2022. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, arrested last month in a money laundering case linked to a housing project in Mumbai, on September 7 moved a bail application before a special court in Mumbai.

His bail plea is likely to come up for hearing before judge M.G. Deshpande, presiding over the special PMLA court, on Thursday.

Mr. Raut, 60, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in early August under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for his alleged role in financial irregularities related to the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenements) in suburban Goregaon.

The Shiv Sena politician is currently in jail under judicial custody.

The Rajya Sabha member was found to be alleged beneficiary of more than ₹2 crore of the proceeds of crime, the ED has claimed.

Further, the central probe agency has claimed documents seized during its probe showed the purchase of properties at Alibaug, a coastal town in neighbouring Raigad district, by Mr. Raut involved substantial cash transactions.

Mr. Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and dubbed the ED case against him as "false".

