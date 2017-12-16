Jail facilities: HC raps State for failing to follow orders

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the State government why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against its officers for failing to comply with earlier orders on facilities inside jails.

A Division Bench of Justices Abhay Oka and M.S. Sonak was hearing a petition filed by Shaikh Ibrahim Abdul, an undertrial lodged at Yerwada Jail. The petition highlights poor conditions of prisons in the state.

Earlier, the court had directed the State to set up a committee headed by a retired High Court judge to conduct a study for a model prison, and look into the required infrastructure and measures to to reduce overcrowding.

Coming down heavily on the State on Friday, the bench said that though the government had formed a committee, nothing else has been done, which amounts to contempt of court.

The court then asked why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against the officers concerned.

It directed the State to file an affidavit explaining why no orders had been complied with.

Earlier, the court had said the government must study how many prisons will be required in the next decade, considering the increase in population. The court had also suggested that the State consult experts from the Tata Institute of Social Science.