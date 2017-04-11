Jadhav’s family in Powai stays indoors

As the news of the sentencing of Kulbhushan Jadhav to death by a Pakistan military court broke on Monday, people flocked to his family’s apartment in Powai. But the family members have locked themselves in their house.

Meanwhile, the other residents of the Silver Oak society, where the Jadhavs stay on the fifth floor, took it upon themselves to protect them from unwarranted attention and even called the Powai police for help. A team of personnel was posted at the gate and around the society, and people were let in only after being identified by the watchmen or being vouched for by residents.

Later in the evening, some family friends reached the Jadhav residence to offer support. They refused to speak to the press while on their way in, and were with the Jadhavs till late night.