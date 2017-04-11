Jadhav’s family in Powai stays indoors

As the news of the sentencing of Kulbhushan Jadhav to death by a Pakistan military court broke on Monday, people flocked to his family’s apartment in Powai. But the family members have locked themselves in their house.
Meanwhile, the other residents of the Silver Oak society, where the Jadhavs stay on the fifth floor, took it upon themselves to protect them from unwarranted attention and even called the Powai police for help. A team of personnel was posted at the gate and around the society, and people were let in only after being identified by the watchmen or being vouched for by residents.
Later in the evening, some family friends reached the Jadhav residence to offer support. They refused to speak to the press while on their way in, and were with the Jadhavs till late night.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor