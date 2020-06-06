It’s now Department of Environment & Climate Change

Mumbai

Maharashtra government aligns environment ministry’s goals with climate change mitigation efforts

On World Environment Day on Friday, the State Environment Department rechristened itself as the Department of Environment & Climate Change.

Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said along with the change in name, the ministry’s goals have evolved to the urgent requirement of climate change mitigation.

In consonance with ‘Time for Nature’, the United Nations Environment Programme theme for World Environment Day, 2020, the Department of Environment & Climate Change has drawn up plans to work with relevant departments, committing ₹100 crore to the effort.

The department will explore the five elements of nature: earth, wind, water, fire and ether.

Explaining the department’s renewed goals in line with each element, Mr. Thackeray said, in case of earth, the department will focus on afforestation, conservation of forests, solid waste management, prevention of land degradation, etc.

With wind, interpreted as air, the department will focus on assisting the Department of Industry and Transport, and other relevant departments to reduce air pollution and improve the State’s air quality index.

The plan for water includes some of the ongoing work to rejuvenate rivers, besides a focus on marine biodiversity, safeguarding and cleaning water bodies and coastal fronts like beaches.

Interpreting fire as a form of energy, the department will work in sync with other departments to promote the efficient use of energy, reduce its wastage, and produce renewable energy through innovative means.

The department has interpreted ether as space and light, extending it to a “change in human nature”. “This element will include awareness campaigns and educational programmes,” said the minister.

Without aligning with all the elements of nature, we cannot live in sync with it; neither can biodiversity survive or thrive, he said.

The department also clarified the intent of partnering with other Union and State governments, departments within Maharashtra, NGOs, environmentalists and every citizen of the State.

