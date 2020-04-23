IT firm sealed after 19 staffers test positive

An IT firm, Ctrls, at TTC MIDC area in Mahape, which provides banking services, was sealed on Wednesday after 19 employees tested positive.

Eight of them are residents of Navi Mumbai, two each from Mahape and Turbhe, and one each from Pawane, Ghansoli, Nerul and Koparkhairane. The rest are from Mumbai.

On April 20, a 22-year-old resident of Sector 20 in Koparkhairane, who works on a contract basis with the Dhirubhai Ambani Reliance Life Science Centre at Rabale, tested positive. His co-worker, a 19-year-old resident of Sector 19 in Koparkhairane, tested positive on Wednesday.

A 28-year-old from Sector 7 in Koparkhairane, who worked at Phoenix MarketCity in Kurla, tested positive along with a 27-year-old woman from Sector 21 in Turbhe who worked as a house help. “The places that have reported cases have been declared as containment zones. We received 47 samples on Wednesday, of which 11 tested positive. The tally is now 85. We are working out norms for the banking sector owing to the rise in cases there,” Annasaheb Misal, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, said.

A pregnant woman from Kamothe has tested positive in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). The woman was being treated at Fortis Hospital in Mulund since April 20 and had a history of heart ailments. There are 40 positive cases in PMC, of which 14 have recovered and one has died. A total of 489 people have been tested so far, of which 422 were negative and 27 reports are pending.

In the NMMC, 23 have recovered and four deaths have been reported. Till now, 1,377 people have been tested, of which 936 tested negative and 356 reports are pending.