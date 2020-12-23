IT firm executive held in Navi Mumbai for ‘molesting’ physiotherapists

He would pose as patient with vein issues in his private area

A vice president of an IT company has been arrested for molesting several female physiotherapists by posing as a patient with vein issues in his private area.

Eric Jimmy Anklesaria (43), a resident of Matunga, was arrested on December 19 by Police Inspector Sunil Shinde and a team of Unit I Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai four months after an FIR was registered with Turbhe MIDC police.

The accused is now on bail after being in custody with Turbhe MIDC and Nhava Sheva police. Amboli police is likely to take custody. The accused has a 40-day-old daughter and according to the police, his wife was unaware of his actions.

Police said the accused would call up hospitals with female physiotherapists and introduce himself as a urologist practising with Wockhard and Fortis hospitals.

He would say he had a patient who was sodomised and had lost ‘activation’ of the veins in his private areas and needed massage by a physiotherapist.

He would say the patient needed only a female doctor as he had been sexually assaulted by a male doctor. According to police, the accused would usually make this call from near the hospital and then enter the premises after sometime posing as the patient referred to by the said ‘urologist’.

The accused would introduce himself as either Dr. Pradhan or Dr. Joshi. The accused, posing as the ‘patient’, would leave without paying the bill. After reaching home he would make a WhatsApp video call to the therapist, pose naked and show that her massage had not helped him.

The accused was using separate phones to make the calls to the physiotherapists making the tracing difficult. “The Crime Branch had been trying to nab him for last two months. We had two cases in our jurisdiction against him and it was learnt that he was a habitual offender. Hence it was important to nab him at the earliest.”

Additional Commissioner of Police, B.G. Shekhar said, “The phone that was used by the accused was being closely monitored. We found that he had travelled to Kolkata and returned to Mumbai.”

Police scrutinised the list of passengers from Mumbai to Kolkata and back and found the accused as the police already had CCTV grabs of hospital.

“Using all this information he was traced to Matunga. He was wanted by the police at Pimpri Chinchwad, Mahim, DN Nagar, Amboli, Nhava Sheva and Turbhe MIDC,” Mr. Shekhar said.

The first FIR against the accused was registered with DN Nagar police on August 4 where he had posed as a dermatologist and made a video call to a lady. He told her that her husband was his patient and had a skin disease in his private parts which he was shy of revealing it at home and was calling to verify if it had spread to his wife.

In the pretext of checking her, he made her strip on the video call and later also asked her minor son to strip. Due to the involvement of a minor boy in this case, the accused has also been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). On further investigation, it was found that the accused had made around 250 calls to various hospitals in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata. The police suspect that he might have molested several female physiotherapists.