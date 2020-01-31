Issue notice to Union when TRAI regulations are challenged: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said notice should be issued to the Union Government to argue in matters where broadcasters are challenging regulations and amended tariff orders by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

A Division Bench of Justices S.C. Dharmadhikari and R.I. Chagla was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by the Indian Broadcasting Foundation, Film and Television Producers Guild of India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Sony Pictures Networks, IBF, Disney Board, Asianet Star Communication and Star India against TRAI on January 13.

On January 1, 2020, the regulatory authority introduced new rules that reduces the cost of a channel from the existing ₹19 to ₹12 for the television broadcasters. The reduced price ceiling was to be included in their pack by January 15.

According to TRAI, subscribers are not choosing a la carte channels on account of bouquets being available at a discounted rate. In their petition, the IBF has said, “a normal Indian family is likely to choose one or more bouquets that would provide all such genres of channels as opposed to choosing a-la-carte channels of each category. It is submitted that consumer’s choice of TV channels is based on personal and demographic preferences such as age, sex, culture etc.”

However, the broadcasters contend that such a restriction impinges the fundamental right guaranteed to them under Article 19 1 a (to freedom of speech and expression) and 19 1 g (to practise any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade or business) of the Indian Constitution and that any restriction on these rights have to be reasonable. But this cannot be considered as a reasonable restriction.

In the last hearing, TRAI in an affidavit said, “Broadcasters have misused the freedom given to them in fixing rates of a-la-carte channels and bouquets.”

The court will now hear the matter on February 12 and directed the broadcasters to file for an interim relief as the new tariff orders will come into effect from March 1.