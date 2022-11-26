Israeli envoy pays tribute 26/11 Mumbai attack victims at Chabad house

November 26, 2022 12:17 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

Israeli envoy to India Naor Gilon on Saturday visited Chabad house in Mumbai and joined people in paying tribute to all victims of the 26/11 terror attack.

"Today, I join the people of India in paying my heartfelt tribute to all victims of the terrible Mumbai Terror Attack of 26/11. Visiting the #Chabad house and hearing all about the tragedy was an emotional moment & stand united in grief but also in fighting terrorism," ambassador Mr. Gilon tweeted.

In 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks killing at least 166 people and leaving 300 wounded. Nariman House, a Chabad Lubavitch Jewish centre in Mumbai known as the Chabad House, was taken over by two attackers and several residents were held hostage.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said terrorism threatens humanity, as he remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He also said those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. "Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world," Jaishankar tweeted.

Last month, India hosted the two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), under India's chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC). After the CTC last month meeting, a Delhi Declaration was issued which underlined that terrorists' opportunity to access safe havens continues to be a significant concern and that all Member States must cooperate fully in the fight against terrorism.

The Declaration also recognised that terrorism in all forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. During UNSC's special meeting, Mr. Jaishankar highlighted that the global threat of terrorism is growing and expanding despite the UNSC's best efforts to combat the "gravest threat to humanity".

"Terrorism remains the gravest threat to humanity. The U.N. Security Council in the past two decades has evolved an important architecture built, primarily around the counter-terrorism sanctions regime to combat this menace. This has effectively put the countries on notice that had turned terrorism into a state-funded enterprise," he said.