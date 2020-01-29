Isalak village first to pass resolution against CAA

On the 71st Republic Day, Isalak, located 10 km away from Ahmednagar, became the first village in Maharashtra to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens.

On Sunday, the proposal was placed before the annual gramsabha of the village, which has a population of about 2,000 people. The villagers unanimously passed the resolution after discussing the provisions of the Act.

Mahadev Gavali, a resident of the village who had proposed the resolution, said many residents of Isalak were illiterate and the Act could pose problems to them. He said, “There is not a single Muslim resident in the village. The population consists of members from Bhilla, Pardhi, Vadar and Dhangar communities, many of which are nomadic tribes. These tribes have settled here, but most of them don’t have any documents.” He said owing to the lack of documents, many villagers are not even able to contest the panchayat elections.

Mr. Gavali said, “Isalak is a small village and everyone knows each other very well. We know that we all are Indians and we don’t think that we need to show proof to the government about our citizenship. If the government wants to carry out the filtration process, it should be limited only to Assam and its neighbouring States. What is the need to bring it to a small village in the opposite direction?” Mr. Gavali said the gramsabha has decided that if the State or Central government forces the law on them, then the village authorities will start a non-cooperation movement.

Amol Shinde, deputy sarpanch, said the residents are already facing problems over the issuance of caste certificate and the government is now asking for more proof to prove their citizenship.

Mr. Shinde said, “The backward castes and tribes of the village are living on government land. Even though the panchayat tries to rehabilitate them under the Aawas Yojana, it is unable to do so due to their lack of documents.”

Mr. Shinde said if the villagers are not able to produce documents to claim benefits under a scheme for subsidised homes, how will they manage to show documents to prove their citizenship? He said, “We talk about the uplift of the backward classes, but then pass such laws that can create more problems for them. Therefore, we decided that at least the people of our village should not undergo any legal hassles due to this Act.”