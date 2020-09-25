Is NCB now called NaMo Controlled Bureau?: Cong.

Mumbai

25 September 2020 00:59 IST

Party questions the agency for not probing Kangana Ranaut

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday asked whether the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had now been renamed as the NaMo Controlled Bureau as it was neglecting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) angle in its investigations into the Bollywood-drug connection.

The Congress also wanted to know to why the NCB was avoiding a probe against actor Kangana Ranaut on her video in which she has reprortedly confessed to consuming drugs. “While the NCB made such a huge ado over a 59 gram cannabis case, at the same time, BJP activist Chandrakant Chauhan was arrested in Karnataka with 1,200 kg of cannabis and the NCB didn’t even bother to look into the case,” State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said.

He said actor Ragini Dwivedi, a star campaigner of Karnataka BJP, was arrested in a drug case. “Aditya Alva too has been arrested. Mr. Alva is the brother-in-law of Gujarat BJP’s star campaigner, actor Vivek Oberoi, and Mr. Oberoi is the co-producer of the Modi biopic with Sandeep Ssingh. Mr. Oberoi is a partner in Mr. Singh’s production company,” Mr. Sawant said.

The Congress leader pointed out that the alleged BJP-Bollywood-sandalwood-Goa drug connection was not being probed.

Mr. Sawant said that the poster release of the Modi biopic was done in the presence of the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “It is yet to be revealed whom Mr. Ssingh had called 53 times in the BJP office and who had helped him in a case in Mauritius. All these things are linked. The Maharashtra government has told the CBI about this. But to this day, this angle has not been investigated which is surprising,” Mr. Sawant said.

“Even Ms. Ranaut is missing from the NCB’s drug connection probe. She has confessed that she was taking drugs. While her video is evidence of drug use, why isn’t she being questioned?” asked Mr. Sawant, pointing out that at a time when the NCB is calling people for an inquiry based on WhatsApp chats, it is turning a blind eye to Ms. Ranaut’s video.