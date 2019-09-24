Is an alliance with the NCP proving costly for Congress?

While the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress have tentatively agreed to contest 125 seats each in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, relations between the two continue to be marred by severe distrust.

On Sunday, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s announcement that the NCP would be contesting four of the eight Assembly seats in Pune city, leaving three for the Congress and one for an unnamed ‘friendly party’ has not gone down well with the leadership of the Pune City Congress.

Mr. Pawar had said that the NCP would contest the Parvati, Khadakwasla, Wadgaonsheri and Hadapsar Assembly seats while the Shivajinagar, Kasba Peth and Pune Cantonment seats would be contested by the Congress.

“Who is Ajit Pawar to announce this arrangement? We have received no official communication on this from the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president. How can he [Ajit Pawar] do so unilaterally without consulting us?” said a senior Pune Congress leader, requesting anonymity.

Pune City Congress spokesperson, Ramesh Iyer, said that of the ‘friendly parties’, neither the Samajwadi Party nor Raju Shetti’s Swabhimani Paksha had any toe-hold in urban Pune nor had expressed any interest in contesting from here.

“We have strong candidates like Abu Bagul and Sachin Tawre, among others, for the Parvati Assembly seat which should rightfully go to the Congress,” Mr. Iyer said.

While alleging that the city Congress had been kept in the dark regarding this arrangement, other senior leaders have accused the NCP of always working towards the detriment of the Congress by using their party to fulfil its political aims.

More worrying is the dissatisfaction among local Congress leaders and long-standing party workers, who have hit out at the impotence of the MPCC and the senior Congress leadership in the State for not being able to stand up to Mr. Pawar during seat-sharing talks.

The most notable result of this has been the recent defection of senior Congressman from Indapur, Harshavardhan Patil, to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – a move which is expected to deal a big blow to the Congress in western Maharashtra.

“Harshavardhan Patil, despite all the bad blood between the Pawar clan and himself, gave his all to campaign for Ms. Sule to win on the all-important Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, ensuring a lead of 71,000 votes from the Indapur segment. Yet, the NCP never kept its part of the bargain and worse, the senior Congress leadership refused to stand up for him,” said another senior Pune-based Congress leader.

“It was due to Sharad Pawar’s intransigence and personal rivalry that led to the defection of senior Congressman Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil to the BJP. This has resulted in Congress losing Ahmednagar. The same was repeated in Shirol (in Kolhapur) where Satyajeet Deshmukh [son of veteran Congressman Shivajirao Deshmuk] was compelled to exit the party owing to the NCP’s high-handedness. One wonders whether the alliance with them is worth it,” he said.

According to a city-based political analyst, ever since Sharad Pawar split the Congress to form the NCP in 1999, the parent party’s seat tally has been steadily declining in the State with Mr. Pawar calling the shots.

To make matters worse, both Ashok Chavan, the former MPCC chief, and Balasaheb Thorat, the current president, have proven incapable of firm negotiation with the NCP, causing the Congress in Maharashtra to drift like a rudderless ship.

“MPCC chief Balasaheb Thorat is busy campaigning to preserve his home turf of Sangamner, while other big leaders like Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan are tied down in their own constituencies in Nanded and Karad respectively. As a result, there is no strong voice at the top to lend expression to a coherent strategy and address problems plaguing the leadership in each district,” said a former chief of the Pune Congress unit.