Irregularities in Shivaji memorial project, but it’s not a scam: Chavan

Irregularities have been found in the Shivaji memorial project, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Ashok Chavan said in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, stopping short of calling it a scam. “Several irregularities have been found in the tender process. We can see a difference of ₹500 crore to ₹1,000 crore but I am not calling it a scam. We feel more scrutiny is needed,” he said.

Mr. Chavan was responding to a query by Hemant Takle (Nationalist Congress Party) during Question Hour on the project, the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) stringent remarks on it, and the project’s status.

In December 2019, it came to light that the CAG, who had scrutinised the project earlier that year, had given a detailed report. The report mentioned that the PWD had floated a global tender for this project without administrative approval from a competent authority, and that the scope of work was drastically changed. Moreover, the change, after bids were opened, vitiated the tender process, it said. It also said changes in technical specifications are bad in law and a change in the height of the statue indicated improper planning, costing the exchequer an additional ₹81 crore.

Mr. Chavan’s party (the Congress) had come down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party for irregularities in the project. Shiv Sangram Party leader Vinayak Mete is heading the project co-ordination committee.

On Wednesday, Mr Chavan referred to the cost optimisation done by the department after the bids were invited. “The government also wants the memorial to be completed. The original approval was given in 2014 but there has been no progress since.” Mr. Mete’s letter dated September 2018, he said, raises serious concerns. Decisions regarding the project were taken without taking the Mete Committee into confidence. The CAG had raised objections, saying modification to the project after inviting bids is not correct. Some things were done to favour the project management consultant, Mr. Chavan said.

“Work was executed without administrative or technical sanctions. We feel more scrutiny is needed. We can see a difference of ₹500 crore to ₹1,000 crore. I am not saying there is a scam but it is shameful that such things happen in the project for Shivaji Maharaj,” the minister said.

Mr Mete, who is also an MLC, told Mr. Chavan, “The Cabinet has approved more than ₹3,600 crore, do you know that? Your answer is incorrect. Like me, you have also been kept in the dark. Are you thinking of cancelling the tender or retendering?”

To this, Mr. Chavan said the project’s cost has been estimated at around ₹2,500 crore plus GST while administrative approval to the project was for ₹3,600 crore. “But no money has been paid to L&T yet. Changes should not be made after bids come. It should be transparent. Many should get a chance to compete,” he said.

Mr. Chavan said the Supreme Court has put a stay on the project, which the government will try to get vacated. A member accused the previous government “that wanted to indulge in corruption in Shivaji Maharaj’s name,” which the Opposition loudly objected to. The House was adjourned for 10 minutes.