Irish PM leaves for Delhi after celebrations in Goa

Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar

Visit to ancestral village special, says PM Leo Varadkar

Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar left for New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon after New Year celebrations in Goa, an official said.

Mr. Varadkar, who is on a private visit to India, stayed at a plush resort in North Goa district to welcome 2020. He had arrived in the coastal State on Monday.

“His entire trip was private and he did not even avail of any police security for it,” a senior police official said. The Irish Prime Minister flew in an AirAsia flight from the Dabolim airport in Goa to New Delhi in the afternoon, the official added.

On Sunday, Mr. Varadkar, who is of Indian origin, visited his ancestral village of Varad in Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra along with his family members. It was his first visit to the village, said Mr. Varadkar, who became the Prime Minister of Ireland in June 2017. His father Ashok Varadkar, a doctor, moved to the United Kingdom in the 1960s.

The visit was a “special moment” as three generations of his family gathered at Varad, the Irish Prime Minister said after the villagers felicitated him.

