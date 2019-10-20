Iqbal Mirchi case: DHFL comes under ED scanner

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday questioned Dheeraj Wadhawan, a non-executive director with Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), in connection with its investigation into the alleged money laundering rackets by gangster Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi. Several premises of DHFL were searched on Saturday.

The ED has been probing alleged routing of money by Sunblink Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. for Mirchi, and has arrested two accused, identified as British national Haroun Yusuf and Mumbai native Ranjeet Bindra.

₹2,186-crore loan

According to ED officials, investigations have established that DHFL granted a loan of ₹2,186 crore to Sunblink, and this same money was allegedly routed to Dubai on Mirchi’s instructions.

An ED officer said, “We have conducted searches at 14 properties owned by DHFL in Mumbai. Mr. Wadhawan is being quizzed regarding the loan.”

Mirchi is alleged to have bought three properties in Mumbai in 1986 and signed agreements for their redevelopment in 2010. The properties were later found to have been bought with the proceeds of criminal rackets that Mirchi, a close aide of wanted terror accused Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, was involved in. It later emerged in the ED’s investigation that Sunblink had taken the loan from DHFL against these three properties, and that this money was laundered the sent to Mirchi. Preliminary investigations indicate that the money was routed through a network of dummy bank accounts in Chennai before it reached Mirchi, sources said.

The ED on Friday had questioned senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel in connection with his alleged links to Mirchi. Mr. Patel was grilled for 12 hours after it allegedly emerged that Millennium Developers, a real estate firm owned by him, constructed the plush Ceejay House building in Worli in 2007 on a plot of land owned by Mirchi and transferred its third and fourth floors in the name of Mirchi’s wife Hajra.