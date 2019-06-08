Iqbal Kaskar taken to Thane Civil Hospital; lawyer blames jail chief

Though a Thane court had issued an order that extortion accused Iqbal Kaskar be taken to a hospital in Mumbai for a check-up, Mr. Kaskar was on Friday taken to Thane Civil Hospital and taken back to the prison after a couple of hours.

Mr. Kaskar’s lawyer Vishal Ingavle had last month filed an application alleging that his client was being mistreated in Thane Central Jail, where he has been lodged since his arrest in January last year, in connection with three extortion cases. Mr. Ingavle had also sought that Mr. Kaskar be taken to a hospital like St. George Hospital or JJ Hospital as he was suffering from multiple health conditions.

‘Listed out ailments’

“The medical officer at Thane Central Jail responded to our plea, in which he listed out all the ailments that Mr. Kaskar has been suffering from. After hearing both sides, the court issued an order stating that Mr. Kaskar be taken either to St. George or JJ, as Thane Civil Hospital is not adequately equipped. The order was conveyed to the jail authorities,” Mr. Ingavle told The Hindu.

On Friday, however, Mr. Kaskar underwent tests, including ECG, MRI and blood tests, at Thane Civil Hospital.

Mr. Ingavle alleged that this was purposely done by the prison authorities to harass Mr. Kaskar. “The jail authorities purposely declared that Mr. Kaskar had severe chest pain, so that they could create grounds for not taking him to a greater distance like Mumbai. On Monday, we will seek a show cause notice to the prison superintendent. We have already filed a plea seeking that he be tried for contempt of court. My client is being harassed simply because he is Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar’s brother,” Mr. Ingavle said.

According to the application filed in the court last month, Mr. Kaskar has swelling in both his ankles and elbows, apart from a host of ailments. Mr. Ingavle also alleged that he is not being provided home-cooked food despite a court order allowing him access to it.

Nitin Waychal, Superintendent, Thane Central Jail, could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.