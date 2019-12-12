IPS officer resigns in protest of CAB

Inspector General of Police Abdur Rahman, currently posted with the State Human Rights Commission, on Wednesday announced his resignation from the service in protest of the Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB).

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rahman said, “The Bill is against the basic structure of the Constitution, which is equality before the law. If you want to accept refugees it is fine, but why do you want to exclude a particular community from getting the same status?”

He said the Bill was full lacunae and the government was using brute force to bring in the legislation. “The government could have consulted Opposition parties or formed a parliamentary committee. It could have spoken to academics and members of all communities, but it did not do any of this,” he said.

The 1997 IPS batch officer from the Maharashtra cadre hails from Bettiah in Bihar. He has a B.Tech in civil engineering from IIT and has worked as superintendent of police in different districts, the Government Railway Police and was also additional commissioner of police (admin) in Pune. He has written two books on the Sachchar Committee report.

Mr. Rahman said he has submitted his resignation letter to the additional chief secretary (home). In his letter, which he posted on social media, he said the whole idea of the Bill was to divide the nation on religious and sectarian lines. “It creates fear among people from the Muslim community. It also compels Muslims to leave their faith and adopt another religion to save their citizenship,” the letter read.

He has termed his act of resignation as a form of civil disobedience. He said if the National Registry of Citizenship and CAB were implemented together, those from non-Muslim communities even if unable to produce documents would be declared refugees and given citizenship.“This means that the real burden will only be on Muslims to prove their citizenship. This will cause statelessness and hardships on Muslims who have been living in India for thousands of years and majority of them are the original inhabitants of India,” the letter read.