Invite philanthropists, industrialists, NGOs to set LPG crematoriums: Bombay HC

Court takes cognisance of news reports that showed people wearing masks below the chin, keeping nose and mouth open

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday directed authorities to invite philanthropists, industrialists, people’s representatives and non-government organisations to come forward to set up LPG crematoriums.

The Special Public Prosecutor told a Division Bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and B.U. Debadwar that LPG crematoriums would be established at various places by the end of May 2021. The court was also informed that there were two LPG crematoriums in Ahmednagar.

The Bench has directed all authorities to increase Rapid Antigen Tests at rural hospitals so that the test results, which are made available in 30 minutes, could be conveyed immediately to infected persons and they could be shifted to COVID Care Centres.

The Bench passed this direction after noting that residents of far-flung villages on developing symptoms of COVID-19 rushed to Primary Health Centres where RT-PCR tests may not be available, so they had to travel to a city, and by the time the results were conveyed, time was lost. Two days were crucial for the infection to reach the lungs and could turn out to be fatal in many cases, the court observed.

The court took cognisance of news reports that showed people wearing masks below the chin, keeping their nose and mouth open. The court remarked, “We find that the problem with citizens is that they are unable to discipline themselves. People take pride in hanging their masks on their chin, and also hang their helmets rather than wear it. They wear it only after they see a traffic police officer.”

The court went on to say, “It is unfortunate that people have to be advised to protect themselves and they have to be penalised to make them protect themselves, as if they have no responsibility towards themselves. Each citizen desires to blame the administration and the government in the increase of coronavirus cases.”

“It is shameful that we have to pass orders to make masks and helmets compulsory, as if it is only the duty of the administration and not the duty of the people. We therefore observe that the administration, which includes the police, shall strictly implement COVID-19 restrictions and ensure that people wear masks and helmets,” the court directed.