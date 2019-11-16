Investment in India reaches $2.9 billion

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has invested nearly $2.9 billion in various infrastructure projects in India, amounting to 30% of its total investment of around $10 billion.

AIIB vice president and chief investment officer D.J. Pandian said they have a slew of projects in the pipeline across water, energy, and transport sectors, which is estimated at over $2 billion.

Mr. Pandian said India is the largest borrower for AIIB, accounting for 30% of its investment. “We have a long-term strategy. This year, we will be financing around $4.2 or $4.5 billion; next year’s target is $5 billion. We aim to reach $10 billion per annum by 2025.”

Among the key projects that Mr. Pandian said were in the offing include a $400 million project in Karnataka for a rural water supply system and nearly $1 billion is going to be spent in Assam, which includes two large projects to strengthen the power distribution and transmission in the State. Mr. Pandian also said they are in talks for a $800 million investment in Chennai Metro.

He said they are holding preliminary talks with the Indian government for projects related to charging stations for electric vehicles along highways. “The moment they (government) come out with a proper policy, definitely we will be able to look into it.”

“India needs a lot of investment in infrastructure. Transport, energy and water are three major sectors we are working on,” Mr. Pandian said.

He said overall, around 25% of their investment has been towards transport infrastructure, which has been centred around rail and rural roads. Of the $2.9 billion already approved, $500 million and $335 million have been invested in Mumbai’s suburban rail traffic and Bangalore Metro rail project. The bank has also invested nearly $925 million in three rural road projects in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.