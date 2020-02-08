‘Internet shutdowns show lack of accountability’

Shiv Sena leader and State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said the absence of internet is an absence of accountability. Mr. Thackeray’s remarks come a day after Union Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that the Supreme Court never said the right to internet is a fundamental right.

Mr. Thackeray also proposed an online Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for Maharashtra, saying it will soon be implemented.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 23rd national conference on e-governance at Worli’s National Sports Club of India, hosted by Maharashtra this year.

In a veiled attack on the internet shutdowns across the country during protests, Mr. Thackeray said, “Protests for any reason whatsoever have to be heard, responded to, even through the internet. Absence of internet beyond a few hours can be chaos too.” Internet shutdowns during protests, he said, indicate an absence of accountability.

India has recently witnessed blanket internet shutdowns in parts of the northeastern States such as Assam, Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh in the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Jammu and Kashmir has been facing a partial internet shutdown for the past six months since Article 370 was scrapped. Mobile services too are partially shut down in many places there. Mr. Thackeray’s statement is seen as clear disapproval of the Centre’s policies of shutting down access to the internet to curb protests.

The national conference was the first Central government programme organised in Maharashtra after the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Mr. Thackeray said the State government will soon have an online CMO, on the lines of experiments at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation level. “Mumbai has come online for an exchange of information and dialogue of citizens with the BMC and vice versa for small grievances and large projects as well as through its Twitter handle. Now the State will soon have an online portal and online CMO for the same,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray said e-governance is also an extension of democracy. As the largest democracy in the world, we must adopt e governance for transparency, accountability and efficiency beyond social barriers, he said.