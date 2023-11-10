International Jazz Festival to bring Grammy and Emmy-nominated icons to Mumbai

November 10, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

It has been over a decade since the International Jazz Festival (IJF) started in 2011 at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai. Since then the scale of the festival has only got bigger. This year’s edition is bringing a line-up of artistes recognised for their mastery in jazz music.

There will be live performances by pianist, composer, and musician Thilo Wolf, and his Big Band (jazz orchestra), which features singers Johanna Iser and Torsten Goods (Torsten is also a jazz guitarist), and vibraphonist Florian Bührich.

The line-up also includes American pianist Emmet Cohen, and jazz trumpeter-vocalist Benny Benack III. The last day of the festival will see Cuban musician, Alfredo Rodriguez weave a tapestry of sounds followed by singer Jane Monheit who will also perform with four other musicians.

Farrahnaz Irani, Head of International Music, says, “This edition of IJF showcases artistes from different styles of jazz. These artistes are internationally recognised and known for their high-calibre performances”.

The process of bringing the Grammy and Emmy-Nominated jazz icons was rigorous for the organisers. After an initial screening process of the international scene, they narrowed in on artists who matched their interest and style. “The discussions about making it happen spanned more than a year, as we secured all the different pieces of the puzzle required to curate a show in keeping with NCPA’s standards,” says Farrahnaz.

An encore from Thilo

Thilo Wolf who performed at IJF in 2022, says he is delighted to return to Mumbai. “Our first trip to Mumbai was not only a wonderful experience musically, but we also received an incredibly warm welcome. We are delighted to be able to return to the Jazz Festival after such a short time, and hope that this time we will generate just as much enthusiasm.”

Talking about the collaboration with artists like Johanna Iser, Torsten Goods and Florian Bührich, Thilo says they “are all a bit crazy, just like me. They share an incredible enthusiasm for music that makes working together very easy.”

This concert will be different, Thilo says. “We don’t just have a jazz quartet with us, but a whole big band. This has a power and dynamism all of its own. American jazz pianist and organist, Count Basie once said that the most beautiful instrument is a big band and I can only agree. Johanna and Torsten are absolutely exceptional singers. Thorsten is also a brilliant guitarist. Florian will continue the tradition of the great vibraphonists such as Lionel Hampton or Terri Gibbs.”

Thilo says he and and his team had given a lot of thought before coming to India for the first time (in 2022) because they were not quite sure about the acceptance of jazz music here. To their surprise, they found the Indian audience enthusiastic. “We didn’t really find Indian audience different from the European ones. In general, you have to say that we artists always have to remain authentic on stage and give our best. Only if we ourselves are enthusiastic about what we do can we transfer this enthusiasm to our audience.” he says.

The genre is also constantly evolving, enabling them to reach out to younger audiences. Thilo says younger musicians are more open today. “The styles are mixing much more and the acceptance of neighbouring disciplines in music has increased,” he says. Then adds “Young musicians have become much better thanks to the training they receive at universities. It’s actually much easier to find good players for my band than it used to be back then and that is really great.”