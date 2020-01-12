International exhibition centre to come up in Mulund or Byculla

The State government has shortlisted plots in Byculla and Mulund to construct a world-class exhibition-cum-convention centre.

While reviewing the State’s Industrial Policy last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said the city needed an exhibition centre to organise global summits, fairs, and road shows and serve as a support infrastructure for the export sector.

Awaiting approval

The revenue department will give a presentation on the selected locations to Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on January 15. The proposal would then be tabled before the Cabinet for approval, officials said. “We have two locations in mind, Byculla and Mulund, where the centre could come up on a large area. The honourable Chief Minister had earlier suggested Navi Mumbai as a possible location, but we find these alternatives equally suitable,” said a senior official of the revenue department.

While instructing officials to start work on a global exhibition centre either in Mumbai or Navi Mumbai, Mr. Thackeray had said, “Ensuring that the State grows industrially and jobs are created for the youth at the same time is the priority of our government. From now, our government will ensure that all policies are drawn keeping labour and export promotion at its centre.”

Mr. Thackeray had suggested boosting the export potential of regions in the State. Though the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation is developing small exhibition centres in the districts, Mr. Thackeray said Mumbai must have a global centre controlled by the Maharashtra Industry, Trade & Investment Facilitation Cell (MAITRI).

Officials said MAITRI is an initiative to facilitate Ease of Doing Business and attract global investments. It will work jointly with international businesses and organise summits, fairs, exhibitions, road shows for promotion of the Magnetic Maharashtra event.

The State’s industrial policy was unveiled in 2019 by the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mr. Thackeray days before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls came into effect. The policy was implemented from April 1.

The aim of the policy is to attract investments of over ₹10 lakh crore and create around 40 lakh jobs by 2023-24, the then minister for industries and mining Subhash Desai had said, reiterating the goal to turn Maharastra into a trillion dollar economy.