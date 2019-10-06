International cannabis racket busted, 2 held

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police has busted a racket, where cannabis was allegedly being smuggled from India to Qatar through a wide network of drug mules.

According to officers, the lid was blown off the racket on Thursday, when the ANC’s Bandra unit received a tip-off about two men smuggling cannabis. Working on the information, the unit’s personnel intercepted Yasin Abdul (32) and Badshah Samad (29) on P D’Mello Road in south Mumbai.

“The duo was found to be in possession of 1.4 kg of cannabis of superior quality, worth ₹5.6 lakh, and arrested. They were produced in court and remanded in police custody till October 7, after which we started interrogating them for more information about their racket,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said.

He said the accused have confessed that they were going to smuggle the drugs to Qatar by concealing various quantities in the luggage of people flying from India.

“The accused would seek out people who were going on holiday to Qatar or those looking for jobs in the country, and offer to fund their travel and stay. In exchange, they would ask the people to carry some luggage for them and hand it over to their relatives at the Qatar airport. We suspect that the people did not even know that they were ferrying cannabis,” Mr. Lande said.

According to inquiries so far, the duo would employ various methods to conceal the drugs, like hiding it in the handles of trolley bags or in the heels of shoes. The police said they would fly the mules out of airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Mangaluru.

“We are getting details of fliers arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and checking if any of them were carrying the drugs for the accused. They are both natives of Kerala and mainly operate in south India,” Mr. Lande said.

The duo has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the police are conducting further inquiries against them.