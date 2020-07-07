Intermittent intense rain likely in Mumbai: IMD

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on July 7 and predicted intermittent intense showers over the next day.
Matheran hill station in neighbouring Raigad district received 93.4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on July 7, while the Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 74 mm rainfall during the period, the IMD said.
The Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbai’s suburbs, reported 30.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba bureau, representative of the island city, recorded 13.4 mm rainfall during the same period.
“Mumbai and around recd mod to heavy rains in last 24 hrs at 8.30 am of 7 July. Next 24 hrs intermittent intense showers likely,” IMD Mumbai’s Deputy Director General K.S. Hosalikar tweeted.
According to the IMD, Alibaug in Raigad district recorded 54 mm rainfall during the same period while the Dahanu observatory in neighbouring Palghar district reported 34.7 mm rainfall.
The Harnai weather bureau in coastal Ratnagiri district in Konkan region reported 30.2 mm rainfall during the period.
Besides, the Nashik district recorded 25.2 mm rainfall and Kolhapur district reported 7.4 mm rainfall.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath