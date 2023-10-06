Bombay HC extends relief to Sharad Pawar’s grand nephew in pollution control matter

October 06, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Mumbai

The Bombay High Court on Friday extended the interim relief granted to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rohit Pawar’s company Baramati Agro Limited till October 16. The court extended the relief while granting time for the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to file its reply to Mr. Pawar’s petition.

A Division Bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Manjusha Deshpande was hearing a plea filed by the 37-year-old legislator, who is the CEO of Baramati Agro Limited, which handles the manufacture of animal and poultry feed, sugar and ethanol, co-generation of power, trade of agri-commodities, fruits and vegetables and dairy products. It has a registered office in Baramati. During their visit, the PCB officials found two tankers containing hazardous chemicals near the plant, based on which an investigation was launched and notice was issued to Mr. Rohit Pawar via Email.

Senior advocate Milind Sathe, appearing for MPCB, said they had documents to prove that there was a large-scale violation by the company. However, court told him, “Don’t you think you should file a reply as you are making serious allegations against the petitioner?” Mr Sathe agreed to file an affidavit and the matter was adjourned to October 16.

On September 28, the MPCB initiated action against the Baramati Agro Limited, situated in Baramati and owned by Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Mr. Pawar, grandnephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. The board served a notice to Mr. Pawar, instructing the closure of the plant within 72 hours. Expressing concerns about the timing and circumstances surrounding the action, he hinted at the involvement of “influential figures” in the MPCB’s post-midnight action.

On September 29, the High Court granted temporary relief to Mr. Pawar’s company by staying the operation of an order issued by the MPCB directing the closure of a part of the said company.