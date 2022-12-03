Inter-State border row: Uddhav Thackeray slams Shinde for silence over Karnataka CM Bommai’s statements 

December 03, 2022 04:39 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Mumbai

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his silence over the statements made by his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai on the decades-old inter-State border dispute between the two States.

On Friday, Mr. Bommai said the visit of Maharashtra Ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to Belgaum (Belagavi) was not good in the given situation.

“The Chief Minister is mum on the statement of Mr. Bommai that Ministers from here were not welcome to Belgaum there,” he said.

Appointed by the State Government to coordinate with the legal team regarding the court case on the border row between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Mr. Patil and Mr. Desai are scheduled to visit Belgaum on December 6 on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, to hold talks with the activists of Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti.

Further, Mr. Thackeray said that Mr. Shinde and his MLAs should have gone to Guwahati to pray to Kamakhya Devi to get Belgaum and other Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka.

The Nationalist Congress Party’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasto too questioned the “eerie silence” of the State government, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Centre on the “uncalled for” statements made by Mr. Bommai.

Earlier, Mr. Thackeray said that a Governor is the representative of the President of India and there should be some criteria on who can be appointed to such a post. “I demand such rules be framed,” he said.

The demand came after he pointed out that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been insulting Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.